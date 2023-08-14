His Hull City side were once beaten 8-0 at Wigan on their way to relegation from the Championship, having conceded seven goals in the first half.

The following year they won promotion as champions of League One.

Doncaster fans will be hoping for a faster turnaround than that, of course, but their team's 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Newport County on Saturday was their heaviest defeat in more than a year.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann changes tactics in the defeat to Newport County.

Last season produced many poor results. None as bad as the scoreline at Rodney Parade, however.

Where to Doncaster go from here?

"You have got to remain calm," said McCann, whose side welcome Mansfield to the Eco-Power Stadium tomorrow night.

"Everyone can feel a bit frustrated and down, and of course you are after the game.

"It's always difficult doing interviews, whether you win, lose or draw because there's a lot of emotion flying about.

"But we have got to remain calm, we have got to pick the bones out of it and analyse it."

McCann kept faith in the XI which dumped his old side Hull out of the Carabao Cup in South Wales but admitted after the match he may have got his team selection wrong.

Few players staked a claim against Newport and McCann confessed he does not yet know his best side.

Fans shouldn’t expect a knee jerk reaction, but there will likely be more tinkering on Tuesday and beyond until Rovers find a working formula.