Grant McCann has welcomed a chance for his stretched squad to take a break from their relentless fixture schedule.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rovers have a free weekend after their clash against Walsall was postponed due to international call-ups in the Saddlers’ camp.

McCann’s side had been due to play seven times in November, with a further seven matches to come between the end of the month and 1 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster boss said: “It’s nice to have a bit of a break and the players will have a few days off just to get a bit of freshness back into the group and let some knocks, niggles and injuries try and heal.”

Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside slots home the winning goal against Accrington Stanley.

Rovers were due to train today before reporting back for duty on Monday ahead of next weekend’s trip to Crewe.

McCann said: “The break comes at a nice time.

"We would have loved to crack on in the league, but we will do that once the Crewe game comes around.”

McCann had no fewer than ten players unavailable against Accrington on Tuesday due to injury, with star man Luke Molyneux also not fully fit due to a rib injury.

Tom Anderson missed the match because of a fatigue injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he could have anyone back fit for next Saturday, McCann said: “It’s a bit early to think about that, hopefully Tom Anderson should be OK. That’s about it.”

Meanwhile, Rovers’ FA Cup second round match against McCann’s former side Peterborough will take place on Saturday, 2 December, it has been confirmed.