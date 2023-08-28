Rovers were beaten 2-1 by League Two's new leaders on Saturday but dominated possession, created more chances and registered more efforts on goal at Stadium MK.

They paid the price for two defensive errors in the first period, which gave the Dons enough of a head start to hold on for victory despite Luke Molyneux's second-half goal and some late pressure.

Many onlookers felt Doncaster were much improved after the break after they were booed off at half-time, but boss McCann was pleased with large parts of what he saw throughout.

Luke Molyneux scores for Doncaster Rovers to halve the deficit against MK Dons.

He said: "I think most of the game was (a blueprint). People will look at the first half and say you were 2-0 down but I think there was a real calmness about us, a real maturity about us.

"We were creating opportunities.

"It's the big moments that cost us, like not marking a man for the first goal and losing a header for a set-play in the box. That cost us the game."

McCann made two substitutions at half time with Molyneux and Zain Westbrooke replacing Joseph Olowu and Deji Sotona.

That inspired a change in fortunes in the second half with Craig MacGillivray in the home net kept busy until the final whistle, while Rovers’ net-minder Ian Lawlor enjoyed a quiet afternoon.

McCann said: "The players showed a determination to come back into the game and that's something we can build off."