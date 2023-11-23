Grant McCann has vowed to stick to his attacking principles when Doncaster Rovers take on free-scoring Crewe Alexandra.

The Railwaymen are fifth in League Two ahead of Saturday’s meeting at Gresty Road and have averaged more than two goals per game in their opening 17 matches.

Their home form is among the strongest in the division, with runaway leaders Stockport and big-spending Wrexham the only sides to beat them on their own turf this term.

Eighteenth-placed Doncaster’s record on the road is modest, although two wins from their last three away trips would suggest that might be changing.

Doncaster Rovers pair Joe Ironside and Tom Nixon celebrate a goal.

McCann did not need much time to consider a change in his tactical approach when the subject was raised in Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

He said: “Maybe it’s a little bit on me and I need to think about shutting up shop a little bit away from home.

"I have already thought about it...it will never happen. We want to go after teams. If that gets us a result, then sobeit. If it doesn’t, at least we gave it a go.

"It’s not the way I want to be and the team I have recruited, or people in the building I have kept.

"We can’t set out for that in any game. We will go there on the front foot to hopefully try and implement our game plan on theirs.”

McCann reiterated his view that “the best form of defence is attack”, but added: “We have to make sure we are sound and strong in everything we do defensively, like we always try and be.