Grant McCann hopes Doncaster Rovers can rise to the occasion and cause a cup upset against Everton tomorrow night.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:53 BST- 3 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST

Doncaster can make history against the Toffees, having never previously beaten a Premier League side at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A bumper crowd of around 12,000 is expected for the televised Carabao Cup second-round clash, with the vast majority at home and in the stands rooting for the hosts.

Both teams have made a slow start in the league and have yet to win, meaning there is added pressure to perform despite the the competition’s second-rate status in some eyes.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.
Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.
"I don’t see it as a distraction, I see it as a good game for us,” said McCann, whose side are rock bottom of the Football League after four defeats from their opening four games in League Two.

"Any player would want to play against that level (Premier League) of opposition. We are doing that tomorrow with millions of eyes on us.

"As a player, they should be really excited. I don’t want them to be overawed by it – and we have earned the right with the performance we showed at Hull.”

Rovers produced their best display of the season in round one to eliminate Championship opposition in Hull.

That failed to inspire a turnaround in the league but they were much improved against MK Dons last time out despite losing the match 2-1.

"We just want to improve on what we have been doing,” said McCann, who took Doncaster to the fifth round of the FA Cup during his first spell in charge of the club.

"We break things down after games statistically; how many times we were in the opposition box, the amount of recoveries, the opportunities we had, the amount of crosses.

"Everything was double and triple to previous games, we want to build on that.”

McCann revealed Blues boss Sean Dyche has been a mentor for him over the years, stretching back to his time in charge of Watford more than ten years ago.

McCann and his assistant, Cliff Byrne, visited Dyche at Everton earlier this year to observe how he and his staff work.

The Toffees have opened the season with three defeats from three.

"I think they will be seeing it as a game where they can get themselves off and running,” said McCann.

"We want to make sure they know they are in a game.

"I think Sean will know that, he will be very respectful in terms of what he’s about anyway and so are we.

"We know we are coming up against top-class opposition and a top-class manager.”

Everton announced the signing of Portugese striker Beto from Serie A side Udinese this afternoon.

They have paid a fee reportedly worth up to £30m despite being short of money for reinforcements, underling the gulf in resources between football’s haves and have-nots and scale of the challenge facing Rovers tomorrow.

McCann secured several cup upsets in his playing days and said his players “can’t wait to get going” for this one.

On the secret to overturning the odds, he said: “Just belief on the day, excitement on the day.

"You find that little bit of extra energy when you play against better players.

"We are hoping that can rub off on us tomorrow.”

