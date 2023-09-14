News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann sweating on fitness of two players before Forest Green trip

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is sweating on the fitness of two unnamed players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Forest Green.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST
McCann remained tight-lipped on the identity of the pair, who picked up knocks in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Wrexham.

Captain Richard Wood is also touch and go for this weekend.

McCann said: “We are waiting on a couple of players, we will see how they are.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close.Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close.
Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close.
"I would rather keep it in house as I don’t want to give anything away to the opposition.

"We will give them the best possible chance, but we are not too sure.”

On Wood, who missed last weekend’s match due to a calf strain, McCann added: “He’s getting there, we will see.

"It will be a late call whether he will be involved or not. He hasn’t done a lot on the grass.

"He’s never had a muscle injury before, it probably shows you the luck we are having at the minute. It’s probably a day-by-day think with Richard.”

Jon Taylor is also making “slow progress” on his return from a knee injury but there was better news on Ben Close.

Midfielder Close has trained all week and is in contention for selection against Forest Green for what would be his first appearance of the season.

McCann said: “He’s a top player, he’s played at League One level and played it very well for Portsmouth.

"I have always been an admirer of him over the years.

"We want to keep him fit because he adds real competition and he adds a different element to the midfield.”

