Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann snubbed for latest monthly EFL award
The Rovers boss was in contention for the March prize after steering the side to a total of 13 points from a possible 18 as they continued their mighty march up the League Two table.
He was up against three rival bosses: Sutton's Steve Morison, Dave Challinor of Stockport and Barrow chief Pete Wild.
And it was the latter who won the judges' vote, after a month that saw them go unbeaten as they took 14 points from six outings.
Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman, part of the judging panel, said: “Barrow are another team that had a dip and it maybe looked like promotion was slipping away from them, but Pete Wild has masterminded a turnaround in form and they now look certain to make the play-offs. March was Barrow’s best month of the season, picking up 14 points from their six games. Wild will be
hoping they can continue this momentum and carry it with them into the play-offs."
Rovers face Wild's side next Saturday at the Eco-Power. Before then they host Accrington, also at home, tomorrow.
