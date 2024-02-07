Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the Doncaster Rovers boss it is another chance to pit his wits against the man he credits for convincing him to go down the coaching route.

McCann played under Adkins at Scunthorpe United and has plenty of respect for the 58-year-old.

Speaking earlier this season, before Rovers' 2-1 win at Prenton Park, McCann said: "I learned a lot off Nigel and working with him gave me the inspiration to go into coaching, just with how positive he was all the time.

"He had an edge about him in the changing room and I’m sure he’s still got it, that maybe people don’t see. That probably shows with how good a manager he is and what he’s achieved over the years.

“We had some really good times together. We had a really good team at Scunthorpe and the promotions."

McCann elaborated on how that time in Lincolnshire saw him develop a passion for coaching.

"It was probably when I was at Scunthorpe I began to think about it," he says.

"I learned a lot off Nigel and Ian Barraclough and Andy Crosby. I started to think that’s what I wanted to do. I’ve always liked trying to improve people. I took it upon myself at Peterborough (whilst a player) to start coaching the younger teams.

"I think I finished my pro licence at about 34. I was coaching the under-15s. I was still playing in the first team at the time but I’d take people after training and work with them. I just had the buzz for it.

"It gives me the same buzz as playing. First and foremost I like to improve people. That’s what we all try to do. Not just on the training ground, having a 10-minute chat with a player just to see how they are. Just dig a wee bit into them."