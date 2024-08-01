Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says more departures are imminent
On Wednesday afternoon Jack Degruchy became the fourth player to head for the exit door on a temporary basis with full-back Freddie Allen quickly following him in sealing a short-term switch.
Midfielder Degruchy, 20, is joining Hanley Town on a short-term loan arrangement. Rovers have confirmed he has moved to the Staffordshire-based club until September 7. As for Allen, he’s off to Bridlington Town for the same length of time.
They follow Jack Goodman (Peterborough Sports), Louis Jones (Waterford) and Bobby Faulkner (Dundalk) in departing on loan. Speaking to BBC Sheffield, McCann says even more will follow suit.
Speaking before Allen’s move was confirmed, McCann said: "Tavonga Kuleya, Freddie Allen and maybe a few more will all be going out in the next few days I'd imagine. It's more so just to get experience for them.
"Like I've said when you've got a fully fit squad it's very hard to find game time for them because we've not got that inbetween group. Playing men's football is probably a better step than playing the under-21s anyhow, so them going out and getting a bit of experience whether it's for five, six, seven weeks is really beneficial for them."
Rovers are preparing for their final tune-up game, away at Rotherham United on Saturday, before the League Two curtain-raiser a week later.
