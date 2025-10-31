Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann reveals reasoning behind Bobby Faulkner U-turn

Doncaster Rovers have been given the go-ahead to field all four of their domestic loan players this weekend in the FA Cup.

And Grant McCann had a decision to make over one of his own players regarding availability for the first round proper of the world's oldest cup competition. Bobby Faulkner headed to Harrogate over the summer on a proposed season-long loan. After a slow start, the centre-half has begun to make his mark and has now started the last nine league games, becoming a regular feature among Simon Weaver's team.

McCann has now revealed he's given the go-ahead for the 21-year-old to feature for his temporary employers.

Explaining the process to the Free Press, the Northern Irishman said: "Some of the loan agreements would have had it in one way or another when we signed them, and others you'd have to wait to see what the situation is before they decide what to do.

Rovers' Bobby Faulkner (right) is on loan at Harrogate Town.

"It's a bit like us really. We don't give anyone permission until it gets nearer to whatever round it may be. Bobby was one we didn't give permission to (Harrogate) but then I spoke with their manager during the week and said 'keep him playing, while he's in team' so he can play for them (against Mansfield) this weekend.

"It's just a case of some are and some aren't so it's a bit of a waiting game."

Harrogate travel to Mansfield on Saturday whilst Rovers head to Crewe.