Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann provides update on Josh Emmanuel contract situation

Josh Emmanuel has started Rovers' last two league games.

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers boss, has delivered an update on Josh Emmanuel's situation.

The right-back joined Rovers after the start of the season on a short-term deal, having left previous club Carlisle United.

After a slow start to his Rovers career he has started the last two league games, against Wimbledon and Tranmere Rovers. He's quickly become a favourite among the fanbase, leading to questions over whether he'll be sticking around.

When probed on whether Emmanuel could be offered terms to tie him down for the rest of the campaign, McCann responded: "Yeah, potentially. He's on a short-term contract so that's something we'll look to speak to Josh and his agent about. I think he enjoys it here and he's reaping the rewards.

"When he first came in he'd not trained for a while and it's taken him a bit of time. I'm pleased where he is at this moment in time. Also, we get info on how players recover and he recovers very, very well.

"He's done very well. I know Josh very well from my time at Hull in that team that won League One that season.

"I know what he's all about. He's an unbelievable kid as well and I'm pleased he's performed well the last two games."

Rovers are preparing for their Boxing Day trip to league leaders Walsall. The players are training today and on Christmas Eve, with McCann granting them a day off on December 25.