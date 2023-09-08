News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann plays down significance of Wrexham clash

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says every player must deliver if they are to upset the odds against Wrexham.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
But the Rovers boss insisted of Saturday's sell-out clash against the Hollywood-backed outfit: "I just see it as the next game."

Doncaster are rock bottom of League Two as things stand and rank outsiders this weekend.

But there is plenty of confidence inside the camp their fortunes will turn around.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds attended their first game of the season with actor Hugh Jackman (photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images).Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds attended their first game of the season with actor Hugh Jackman (photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images).
"It doesn't matter who it is for us, we want to continue to improve in what we are doing and keep moving forward," said McCann, whose side are still looking for their first league win.

"We know we are in decent form. Obviously results could be better, we know that."

Rovers impressed last time out as they held Swindon – the EFL's joint-highest scorers alongside Wrexham – to a 0-0 draw with ten men to earn their first clean sheet of the season.

"If you look at the first six league games, there's been two where we have been really disappointing and four where we have been right in it and probably could have got more points," McCann added.

"Performances are OK and they are great. We know we are in a results business and we want to see to see more wins. That's what we're looking to do over the next six games."

The Red Dragons amassed a record-breaking 111 points last term as they won the National League title and ended their 15-year Football League exile.

They began the season with a 5-3 home defeat to MK Dons but have been unbeaten since then with two wins and three draws.

"They are a good team, you don't get that number of points in the National League (otherwise)," said McCann.

"We saw that with Notts County. We know it will be a tough game.

"We need every single one of them to deliver on the game plan. We can't have any passengers."

More than 10,000 fans will pack out the STōK Racecourse for the game, including 1,165 travelling supporters.

"The support has been outstanding here since I came back," said McCann.

"We have been told the numbers have risen from last season and the season before.

"We are frustrated we haven't put more wins on the board for them but we can see it turning."

