Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann plans changes for Scunthorpe United friendly

The Doncaster Rovers boss gave 60 minutes to a strong line-up of senior players in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to York City before they were replaced by a largely youthful side on the hour mark.

He hopes to be able to welcome back several members of his squad who missed the clash through injury this weekend.

McCann said: “We are trying to build the players up gradually and slowly. We got 60 minutes into quite a few of them, then 30 into some of the others.

Jon Taylor crosses the ball against York.

"We will flip that a little bit on Saturday, so the team that played in the second half – hopefully with Jack Senior and Charlie Seaman – they will come back in.”

Tom Anderson, Liam Ravenhill, Reo Griffiths, Louis Jones and Zian Westbrooke were also absent on Tuesday.

Striker Griffiths was not considered for selection due to fitness concerns, while goalkeeper Jones is recovering from a broken thumb.

Anderson and Ravenhill both returned to training on Monday.

McCann provided an update on their teammates.

He said: "Charlie Seaman has a bit of an illness and Jack Senior has got a bruised toe. It's quite infected, so we'll see how he goes.

"Louis Jones is progressing and next week, he has a follow-up scan to see where his hand is at.

"Zain Westbrooke has just felt his hamstring, so we'll see how he goes."

George Miller and Jon Taylor both came off the bench at the LNER Community Stadium after recovering from their respective injuries, with the latter making his first appearance since Boxing Day.

McCann said: “George trained for one day since he had a little swelling on his knee and Jon, it’s tremendous to see him back out there because I know it’s been a long time.

“I’m delighted for him.

“He looked sharp out there and we probably just didn’t get the ball into him enough to let people see what he’s about.”