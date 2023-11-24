Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann outlines his January transfer window priority

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann wants to strengthen his strike force in the January transfer window.

McCann has just two senior strikers available in Joe Ironside and Mo Faal, who is on loan from West Brom until the end of the season.

Both men have been in good form of late, with top-scorer Ironside netting nine times already and Faal not far behind with six goals to his name.

But the pair’s fruitful partnership in attack means first-year pro Jack Goodman is currently Doncaster’s only option off the bench amid long-term injuries to George Miller and Louie Marsh.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

A timescale on their return in still unknown.

McCann, who brought in 12 new players over the summer, told The Free Press: "It's difficult at the minute. Mo and Joe and Jack Goodman are probably the only fit forwards we have got at the football club.

"That's an area I'll be looking to strengthen come January. But we have got a lot of answers waiting to come back and give us a push.

"We are working in the background in terms of different areas. The one that has stood out for everyone is that extra firepower at the top end of the pitch we have always had in every team."

Doncaster averaged almost two goals per game in McCann’s first spell as boss.

They have managed 33 in the 24 games since his return to the club – an improvement on last season’s average of fewer than one per match, but still a little way off his first stint in charge.

Preparation for the January transfer window, which will be open from the 1st to the 31st of the month, is already under way, McCann confirmed.

He said: "We started thinking about January when the last window shut. The work starts then inside the recruitment department.

"We are always thinking about January and where we can improve. But we don't let it distract us, the work goes on while we are trying to perform, win games and move ourselves up this league."