Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on the subject of potentially switching up formations

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann says he isn't going to suddenly rip up his team's identity after a slight setback.

McCann's men suffered defeat in their last outing at Harrogate eight days ago and will attempt to rectify that when they travel to managerless MK Dons on Saturday.

McCann says nobody is getting too disheartened after only a second reversal in the league this term. Rovers have deployed a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 set-up that has largely stood them in good stead since the turn of the calendar year. They fell narrowly short of promotion last term, having equalled a club-record winning streak, and sit in the play-off spots at this early juncture.

And the manager isn't one for making changes just for change's sake. Whilst admitting personnel switch-ups are inevitable game-by-game, he admits he’s reluctant to change formation.

Rovers' manager Grant McCann (left) says the club recruited this summer with their preferred formation in mind.

He told the Free Press: "Early on last season we had to change because our full-backs were injured so we had to play with a back three and then Luke Molyneux high one side and sometimes Deji Sotona and people like that down the other side.

"We're set in terms of how we want to play and we've recruited for that style. We don't throw our toys out of the pram after one defeat. We know we've got a really good squad and a competitive group. But as you've seen before, we're open to changing it in-game to try and affect something. But last season when we were on that great run, and this season, we have a way we want to go about things."