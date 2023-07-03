Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on the expectation levels for next season

Rovers have made no secret of their aim for next season with owner Terry Bramall providing what he called “a significant financial injection” – thought to be worth seven figures – into the playing budget to aid a return to League One.

McCann has also been vocal with his expectations for the 2023/24 campaign and has already signed eight players to help fulfil that objective.

All of the new arrivals share their manager’s ambition.

Grant McCann, manager of Doncaster Rovers (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

“It doesn’t bother me personally,” McCann said of the expectations surrounding his second spell in charge.

“I’m only focused on one thing and that’s making sure that the team is well prepared to go out and win, to go on runs, and to fight on a Saturday.

"If we don’t quite get there, at least we know we’ve given everything.

"That’s the remit, that’s the message to the players.”

Doncaster’s new-look squad returned to pre-season training on Wednesday.

The players underwent various fitness tests on their first morning back before three days of training from Thursday to Saturday.

They play their first warm-up friendly at Rossington Main on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Rovers might have been clear about their goal for the season ahead, but the bookies have yet to buy into the optimism around the Eco-Power Stadium.

Seven clubs are more fancied to go up next season than Doncaster with bookmaker SkyBet.

They are Wrexham, Stockport, Notts County, Gillingham, Mansfield, Bradford and MK Dons.