Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann makes fresh transfer admission and teases new contracts

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says that he doesn’t think there'll be any more incomings this summer.

Rovers have been busy reshaping the squad, with seven new arrivals checking into DN4 including the likes of Billy Sharp, Joe Sbarra and Tom Nixon.

Speaking at the Doncaster Rovers’ Supporters Club's AGM on Thursday night, McCann fielded a number of questions from supporters. Sitting at the top table inside the bowels of the Eco-Power Stadium, along with Rovers’ chief executive officer Gavin Baldwin and chief commercial officer Shaun Lockwood, McCann was asked about whether he plans to add to his ranks.

"No I think we're done now," McCann said when asked directly about more incomings. "We're happy with who we've brought in and it's now about moving a few of the younger ones out on loan in the next two or three weeks. These lads will go out, it's about making sure they're right moves."

McCann also confirmed that he was delighted with the way the squad looks and says that ideally they will keep loanees to a minimum. Currently there's just Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Ephraim Yeboah who have been borrowed, with the rest of the squad owned by Rovers. And McCann doesn't expect that number to increase.

He also teased the prospect of more players being tied down to longer deals. When asked about such a possibility, with Owen Bailey name-checked by the fan asking, McCann indicated that the club hold an option on the midfielder who was a revelation in his first season in the EFL.

At the time of his signing last summer, the club announced Bailey had penned a two-year deal but McCann has now revealed he is effectively tied down for another year at least, owing to the option of a further year.