Doncaster’s slow start sees them sitting in twentieth place ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Sutton United, with seven defeats and just three wins from their opening 12 games.

But McCann remains confident it can still be a successful season.

“We will turn it around, there’s no question about that,” he says.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Pictiure: Bruce Rollinson.

"We have got full belief in what we have got in our club.

"It’s a matter of time before we get ourselves on a winning run, I have no doubt about that.

"And when I say a winning run I mean a six, seven, eight-game winning run. That’s what you need in this league.”

There are no fewer than 34 games and 102 points - enough in itself to win automatic promotion and probably the league title – for Rovers to play for this season.

“This is probably the only post I have had where we are going to have to do it the other way round,” McCann says.

"I have always seemed to start well at other clubs. We want to try and be a little bit of a late bloomer.”

The question on everyone’s lips is when that run might start with a run of ‘winnable’ fixtures – on paper at least – coming up after a tough start.

“By December, January, early February we want to be in and around the mix,” says McCann.