Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann makes big announcement on transfers

Doncaster owner Terry Bramall has provided a “significant financial injection” into the playing budget for next season to help the club push for promotion, with McCann wasting no time in bringing in new recruits.

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and experienced defender Richard Wood have already joined and others are expected to follow after McCann expressed his desire to sign up to eight players for next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss has stated he believes the funds provided will be enough to build a squad capable of challenging from promotion.

Grant McCann. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Rovers’ chief executive Gavin Baldwin told a supporters board meeting last month Bramall had consulted “EFL experts” before deciding how much fresh investment he would make.

McCann told The Free Press: “There’s money to spend but we have got to make sure we balance it wisely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t want to be going out there and spending big money on people, we have got to remember where we are and what league we are in, so we have got to really think cleverly in terms of what we need to do.”

Both Lawlor and Wood fit the bill for the experience McCann wants to add to his side, having each racked up hundreds of appearances.

Rumours have also circulated on social media regarding a reunion with former Doncaster striker Billy Sharp, whose future at boyhood club Sheffield United remains unclear.

It is understood they are wide of the mark, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann currently has a squad of 20 contracted players for next season although two of them – Caolan Lavery and Reo Griffiths – have been placed on the transfer list.

The likes of Jack Goodman, Bobby Faulkner, Jack Degruchy, Tavonga Kuleya and Liam Ravenhill could also head out on loan next term, leaving further room for new arrivals.

Meanwhile, Wood’s arrival has potentially pushed Adam Long further down the pecking order.

McCann wants to work with a squad of up to 23 players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad