Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann lands LMA manager award as he reveals Ibiza celebrations insight
The Northern Irishman guided Rovers to the title in what was a campaign to remember, clinching the club's first promotion in eight seasons.
Despite being controversially snubbed at the recent EFL awards, where he wasn't even on a four-man shortlist, McCann has landed the prestigious LMA gong which was voted for by his fellow managers.
"It feels amazing," McCann said on stage at the London awards bash last night.
"It's been a really good season, a tough season but it's worth it standing here picking up this award. But this award is for my staff and players because I wouldn't be here without them.
"I always had a belief in what we recruited. We had a tough setback the season before when we got beat in the play-offs by Crewe. We came back with one goal and that was to win the division. I know that's hard and that every manager in the league is trying to do that but I kept drumming it into everyone every single day about what we have to achieve and thankfully we did the job."
Asked by event compere and Sky Sports presenter Vicky Gomersall on how he and the players celebrated, McCann gave an insight into the recent trip abroad.
"We've been to Ibiza with the staff and the players," he added. "Our football club are tremendous in terms of what they do and they sent us all away for three or four days.
"When you're getting a bit older it's nice for a day or two but I grabbed my staff and found an Irish bar with a guitar and that was enough for me!"
Asked on his brief thoughts ahead of a tilt at League One next year, McCann said: "It'll be tough because there's some tremendous teams in that division. There's alot of Northern teams so less travelling for us which is good!
"But we're looking forward to it, we'll give it our best shot and again we'll try and get our recruitment right and see where we go."
Rovers discover their fixture schedule for 2025-26 on Thursday, June 26.
