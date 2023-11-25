Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann laments Crewe Alexandra ‘sucker punch’

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann lamented a “sucker punch” late goal which cost his side “at least a point” at Crewe Alexandra.

Rovers went down 3-2 at Gresty Road after Crewe’s Connor O’Riordan scored in the 92nd minute.

McCann’s men had taken a first-half lead in Cheshire and pulled themselves level after the break after falling 2-1 behind.

A point was within their grasp before O’Riordan popped up at the near post in injury time to earn his side all three points with his second of the afternoon.

A dejected Ben Close and Jack Senior after the final whistle.

McCann said: “It was there for everyone to see in the second half, how strong we were and how fit we looked.

"We kept going and going and going and looking for that goal but ultimately we have been down by a sucker punch right at the end which has cost us at least a point.”

Doncaster were forced with withstand some early pressure but quickly found their feet against the in-form Railywayen, who were unbeaten in five before kick-off.

Faal handed them the lead with 15 minutes gone before Crewe captain Luke Offord brought his side level just shy of the half-hour mark.

That goal changed the complexion of the first half and the hosts went in at the break firmly in control.

But the tables turned again after the interval.

McCann: “I thought we were excellent in the second half. I thought there was only going to be one team who was going to win it.

“It’s frustrating for us. We know we are a match for any team in the division. At this moment in time little moments away from home just aren’t going our way.”

The defeat was Doncaster’s seventh from nine away from home in the league this term.

But McCann held on to the positives despite his side’s second league defeat in as many matches.

McCann said: “From where we were against AFC Wimbledon and the power-puff performance we put in down there, that was completely chalk and cheese.

"I said to the boys: ‘If we are going to get beat, that’s the way to get beat’.

"But we need to make sure we stop that rot a little bit of the tide swinging that way for the opposition.”