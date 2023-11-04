Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann criticised fans who booed his players after they were pegged back by Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Some supporters in the West Stand voiced their disappointment at full time after Doncaster surrendered the lead twice to draw 2-2 with a side currently occupying a League Two play-off spot.

McCann had two more players unavailable for the clash in Joe Ironside and Ben Close and an injury list stretching into double figures before kick-off.

He spoke of his disappointment with the outcome of the match, particularly given Rovers’ dominant first-half display, but said: “This team is giving us everything, they really are.

Luke Molyneux is denied by Accrington keeper Jon McCracken.

"I’m just disappointed at the fact we have come off to boos today, which has really hurt me and the team.

"That’s proper hurt us. The team is proper dejected in there, the fact a pocket of fans wanting to boo us off the pitch.

"We came up against a very good Accrington team today, a very good team. One of the better teams in League Two and we have gone toe-to-toe with them, if not been better.

"It was disappointing for us to hear that.”

Doncaster managed 11 efforts on target in the first period and should have been in the hat for round two at half time.

McCann said: “We were excellent and should have been out of sight. It should have been four or five.

"Their keeper has made some world-class saves from Mo Faal and Luke Molyneux.

"He’s got a big future. He’s kept Accrington in the cup today.”

Molyneux admitted he should have scored, adding: “I have got to take my chance and I think Mo’s disappointed with his as well.

"That would have been 3-0 and game over.”

Accrington were much improved after the break and levelled through Shaun Whalley moments after ex-Rovers loanee Josh Andrews saw a header ruled out for offside.

McCann labelled his side’s defending for Whalley’s goal an “absolute crime”.

Joseph Olowu came off injured after being hurt in the build up but was OK at full time, McCann confirmed.

An “unbelievable goal” from Harrison Biggins, who almost broke the net with a 25-yard strike, looked to have won it for Doncaster.

But they were pegged back again when Acrington sub Seamus Conneely swept the ball home from a corner after he was allowed to run free.

McCann said: “I’m disappointed not to win the game.

"You have got to take your chances to win games. We didn’t in the first half.

"We are going to have to do it the hard way. The most important thing is we are still in the hat and we will see what the draw throws at us.”

The draw for the second round will be made on Sunday afternoon on ITV1 following Chesterfield’s tie at home to Portsmouth.

Replays are expected to take place on Tuesday, 14 November – three days after Doncaster face AFC Wimbledon away in League Two.

On the competition, McCann said: “It’s certainly not a distraction for us, it’s one we want to go far in.