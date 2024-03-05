Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann gives verdict on infamous Bradford City pitch
Rovers make the short trip to face Bradford City to play on a surface that has become infamous in recent months.
The Bantams' pitch has shown visible signs of wear and tear with many fans, players and opposition managers criticising it and questioning just how it has got into such a state.
Indeed, during Rovers' recent visit in the EFL Trophy they suffered no fewer than three injuries to players - two of them season-ending.
"It'll be a challenge but it is what it is," McCann said ahead of tonight's league meeting in West Yorkshire.
"I don't know how it's like that. I spoke to Graham (Alexander, Bradford boss) after the game when we played them recently and he said 'I don't know how it's got like this'.
"There's quite a few pitches like that in the league but there's also some good ones."
McCann was also asked if he had any concerns about the Eco-Power Stadium turf running into similar problems, especially with the rugby league season getting underway shortly.
"I guess it's about how they are looked after and what I know about ours is that it gets looked after really well," he added.
"I think the pitch here (at the Eco-Power Stadium) has always been good because it's quite firm. It gets a lot of sun so the pitch has always been in good condition."