McCann has signed nine players since returning to the club in May and says he is “near enough done” in the transfer market, with the focus now on exits – either on loan or permanently.

But there is still room in the budget for further arrivals before the transfer deadline at 11pm Friday 1 September.

McCann said: “We are near enough done. With the younger players going out it maybe frees a little bit up for us, but we will have a look.

Grant McCann gets his message across from the touchline.

"I feel as if I’m strong in the areas, we have got competition all over.”

Doncaster chief McCann, whose side play Sheffield Wednesday in their latest pre-season friendly tomorrow, has at least two options for every position on the pitch.

He is planning to field a strong starting XI against the Owls, which is likely to be the team currently in his thinking to face Harrogate Town on the first day of the new campaign next Saturday.

McCann said: “Pre-season gives you an opportunity to look at people and see if they are going to be effective for you.

"There’s still time for us to maybe let one or two go and bring one or two in.”

Strike pair Caolan Lavery and Reo Griffiths remain transfer-listed and are expected to leave the club this summer.

McCann said he was not aware of interest in any of his other contracted players.

He confirmed there is still money left in the budget for new signings and added: “The board has been great, they will help us with whatever they think we need.

"At the minute I’m pleased with the group.”

McCann has so far had just three weeks to get to know his squad and begin implementing his ideas.

He admitted Doncaster are a work in progress after their 0-0 draw against non-league Scunthorpe last weekend.

He said: "It’s all new to everybody, I’m new to the players that were here last season, I’m also new to the players that have come in.

