Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann gives his verdict on Grimsby Town win

Grant McCann admitted Doncaster Rovers weren't at their best in their 1-0 win over Grimsby Town.

Joe Ironside's second-half penalty gave Doncaster all three points but McCann admitted the clash "wasn't a good spectacle".

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst was dismissed just minutes after the final whistle following his side's fourth straight defeat.

McCann said: "It was a scrappy game, which we didn't anticipate.

Joe Ironside celebrates his penalty with Tom Nixon.

"We want to be better than what we showed today but fair play to Grimsby, they gave us a real good game.

"It wasn't a very good spectacle but defensively after the performance on Tuesday (against Salford) we were very good. That really, really pleased me.”

Ironside's penalty was Rovers' only effort on target, with Grimsby also registering just one attempt on target.

The visitors had little in response after going behind in the 72nd minute and Doncaster missed a great chance to double their lead through Mo Faal before Owen Bailey smacked the crossbar.

McCann said: “We were poor in possession but when you are like that you have to stay strong defensively and you have to find a way to win.

"We bring in Hursty (Kyle Hurst) just to add that little bit of spark and his quality has won us the penalty and won us the game.”

Hurst emerged from the bench for just his second appearance of the season due to injury and made an almost immediate impact.

Just four minutes after coming on he was fouled inside the box after being played through by Ben Close.

McCann said: “It wasn’t pretty but we got three points.

"Ultimately we are here to win. We played much better on Tuesday night.”

Despite not being at their best Doncaster picked up their sixth win in ten league games.

The 18 points they have collected in that time puts them sixth in the division’s form table.

McCann said: "Credit to the players, it’s an incredible turnaround from them.

"There is a real togetherness and belief in there (the dressing room).

“That’s good form and hopefully we can continue to build on it.”