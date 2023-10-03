Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann gives glowing verdict on Crawley Town win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rovers enjoyed almost complete domination over League Two’s form team ahead of kick-off at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday night and earnt their fourth win in five matches thanks to goals from Mo Faal and Joe Ironside.

"It had a lot of aspects of what we want to be,” McCann said of the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was one of the best we have seen, it reminded me a little bit of the game at Hull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Ironside celebrates scoring Rovers second goal from the spot.

"I was pleased with the whole team and the lads who came on made an impact. We thoroughly deserved to win.”

McCann also reserved praise for the fledgling strike partnership of ‘Mo and Joe’ after the pair grabbed a goal and assist each.

Both players also scored in Saturday’s defeat to Barrow.

He said: “Mo is a top player. We are very lucky to get him because he could be playing in League One.

"Four or five clubs were after him in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased for him tonight, he was a handful all night, him and Joe.

“He could have had a couple more, the keeper made some good saves.”

Faal came back into the starting XI in place of Louie Marsh after being dropped at the weekend.

McCann said: “Sometimes young players need to come out to go again, you will probably find that with Mo and Louie, it’s their first loans in the Football League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbeaten in six heading into tonight’s clash, Crawley had scored at least three goals in all of those matches.

But Rovers comfortably held out for their third clean sheet of the season.

McCann said: “I was pleased with the attitude of the team to defend our goal.”

Doncaster take on another in-form side when they travel to Stockport County this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: "The challenge now is to go and do it again and try and be consistent.

"We are coming up against a very good Stockport team who have started to go on a roll. I think everyone knew they would at some point.”