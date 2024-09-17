Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann given food for thought amid midfielder's return for MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers head to MK Dons on Saturday, with manager Grant McCann having more than a few selection posers to contend with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers' last outing saw them fall to a 2-0 loss away at Harrogate last Thursday night. With plenty of time to stew over the result, McCann will be hoping that they show a response at Stadium MK. To that end, it will be fascinating to see what starting XI he opts for against Mike Williamson's out-of-sorts Dons.

A number of players under-performed in North Yorkshire and midfield is one area that could see a revamp. Whilst many accept Owen Bailey is one of the first names on the teamsheet, McCann has ample options if chooses to freshen it up alongside the former Newcastle United man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One such option is Patrick Kelly, the youngster on loan from West Ham United. Kelly has missed the last three games after going away with Northern Ireland's under-21s.

He's so far started just once in the league - against Morecambe - and is just one of the potential beneficiaries if McCann opts to take Ben Close and Harry Clifton out of the firing line after Harrogate.

Other contenders include Joe Sbarra and Zain Westbrooke, neither of whom were involved at Wetherby Road, as well as George Broadbent.

There could also be a defensive shake-up with Josh Emmanuel having made his debut at Harrogate and Joseph Olowu breathing down the necks of Jay McGrath and Tom Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all adds up to a head-scratcher for McCann and Rovers supporters alike, ahead of the 250-mile round trip to Buckinghamshire.

The manager will give a full team news update when he addresses the media on Thursday lunchtime.