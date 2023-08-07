News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann fires warning to players after Harrogate Town loss

Grant McCann has warned his Doncaster Rovers players he will not tolerate another slow start.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Rovers failed to deliver on the opening day as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Harrogate Town, with McCann particularly unimpressed by their first-half performance.

“We were poor in the first half,” he said.

"We just weren’t quite getting there to everything, I thought they (Harrogate) picked up more second balls than us, were more aggressive than us.

Joe Ironside struggled to influence the match on his Doncaster Rovers debut before being replaced.Joe Ironside struggled to influence the match on his Doncaster Rovers debut before being replaced.
"Credit to Harrogate, I thought they were better than us in the first half. That’s disappointing for me to say.”

McCann fielded six debutants in his starting line-up with goalkeeper Ian Lawlor also making his first start since returning to the Eco-Power Stadium this summer.

"We knew this would take a bit of time but I didn’t expect the team to be that poor in the first half,” said McCann.

"I just felt we were way off it in every aspect of our game.”

McCann waited until his side fell a goal behind before making his first substitutions of the match.

He may not be so patient moving forward after admitting he was “very close” to changing the team in the first half.

“If it happens again I do it,” said McCann.

"I’ll maybe just give the boys the benefit of the doubt. That won’t happen again. If I see that, I’ll change earlier.”

Rovers are back in action tomorrow night when they take on McCann’s old side Hull City in the Carabao Cup first round.

