Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann doesn’t hold back after AFC Wimbledon defeat

Grant McCann labelled Doncaster Rovers’ 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon his side’s worst performance of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster failed to force Wimbledon keeper Alex Bass into a single save at the Cherry Red Records Stadium as Ali Al Hamadi’s double sent them sliding back down the League Two table to 19th.

The hosts had Hus Biler and Omar Bugiel sent off late in the second half but still saw out the win comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCann said: “They (the players) have been excellent for maybe two months now, but that was probably the worst performance of the season. I don’t think we threatened their goalkeeper.

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers.

"I know we have had some poor performances, like Newport away. In front of 700 fans today we gave them absolutely nothing.”

Al Hamadi opened the scoring in first-half injury time after a goalmouth scramble before doubling his tally in the 63rd minute when he capitalised on Tom Anderson’s slip and fired past Louis Jones.

McCann said: “It was not good enough today. We were nowhere near where we have been a deservedly got beat.

"We had no threat, no energy, no aggression about us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a tough one to take. They were better than us on the day and we can have no complaints.”

On the goals, McCann said: "The first looks like it was a free-kick on George Broadbent on the front post.

“It didn’t go our way and we concede off a second phase, which was a mistake when we let the runner go.

"The second is again a mistake. Not a great header inside from Bails (Owen Bailey), a slip from Tom, and all of a sudden it’s in our net.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann revealed he told his assistant Cliff Byrne he did not believe his side could get back into the match after they went in at the break behind.

He said: “I didn’t smell it at all today, I could just see it.

"I said to the lads ‘we need to find something from within because we don’t seem like we have got anything in us.”