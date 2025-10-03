Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann discusses set-piece homework + thoughts on long-throw tactics

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann. (Photo:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Grant McCann has not ruled out adding long throws to Doncaster Rovers' armoury as they attempt to get back on track.

Rovers are looking to halt a four-game losing streak when they host Burton Albion on Saturday lunchtime. McCann wants his side to rediscover their scoring touch. His side have notched just ten goals in as many league games.

Ahead of the visit of a Brewers side sitting second-bottom in League One, McCann says the tactic of a long throw is something they have up their sleeve.

Whilst there may have been a period where some teams scoffed at it, the art of a sizeable throw-in appears to be making a triumphant return with the likes of Brentford and Crystal Palace utilising it to good effect in the Premier League recently.

Luton's Kal Naismith scores from a set-piece in their win over Doncaster last weekend. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"I think there's two or three of our boys that can launch it," McCann told the Free Press. "Luke Molyneux is the one who's probably got the longest throw. But the issue is that when you're taking a long throw you've got one of your best wide players taking it, so that doesn't sit quite too well with me.

"But it's something we have spoken about and something we can certainly use if we need to. It's an opportunity to put a ball in the box, isn't it? Burton have actually one of the longest throw-in takers in the division in Alex Hartridge so that's something we need to be wary of on Saturday."

Staying on the subject of set-pieces, McCann admits a full week of training at Cantley Park has been ideal in allowing him and his staff to hammer home the importance of defending them correctly. Rovers have been sloppy at set-plays in recent games, conceding from corners and free-kicks which has contributed to their current mini-slump.

McCann added: "We put a lot of importance on set-plays so we haven't gone too overboard on it because I think when you do that you can almost add a bit of fear into people. Basically we have to understand that we have a certain set-up and we have to trust that.

"Once one or two players deviate away from that plan then it can cause you an issue and that's what has happened (last few games). When Luton scored the other day we set up as a corner but then one player moves away from his zone and leaves (Kal) Naismith and ultimately he scores. So we have to trust the plan, it's as simple as that."

Meanwhile, McCann hopes Zain Westbrooke can prosper during his loan spell with Scunthorpe United. The midfielder left earlier this week and made a quickfire debut in the Iron's midweek win at York. He could enjoy plenty of action with a flurry of games for Andy Butler's side this month. Using the example of fellow midfielder Ben Close, who dipped into the National League for a loan stint at Eastleigh last season, McCann said that the switch involving Westbrooke was "best for all parties so that he can go and play some football."