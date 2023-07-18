Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann delivers verdict on York City defeat

Rovers were deservedly beaten 1-0 by their National League opponents at the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday evening, with Maz Kouhyar’s second-half header handing York the win.

McCann's men were second best for most of the match and failed to capitalise on their one-man advantage following Thiery Latty-Fairweather's red card for a second bookable offence after 69 minutes.

“We were poor,” admitted the Rovers boss.

Doncaster's Joe Ironside heads the ball across the box.

“These games are good for me, they are good for Cliff (Byrne, assistant boss) and the staff. It gives us an opportunity to look at people in certain situations, trying to get the blend right in certain areas.

"But also, I said to the boys, it gives me a chance to look at the lads coming on for 30 minutes and who the ones are that can make an impact off the bench.

"It was a bit of an eye-opener for us tonight.

"It was a good test, York are a good team, they have invested well. But it was a disappointing night for me anyway, I thought we were well below where we can be.”

McCann once again fielded two different teams throughout the match but gave his stronger XI – made up almost entirely of senior players – 60 minutes to impress as Rovers stepped up their preparations for the first game of the season on 5 August.

A youthful team was introduced on the hour mark and conceded almost instantly from a corner, which was nodded in from close range.

“Pre-season is all about minutes,” said McCann.

"I hate losing, I told the players that. It gives me a real indication and a real glare in there to see who’s really disappointed and who’s going to take this game by the scruff of the neck.

"We were playing against ten men for 25 minutes, I don’t think we passed forward once. That’s something I stamp out of the game, it seemed really safe at times. That’s not going to buy with me.”