A strong Rovers team thrashed Middlesbrough Under-21s 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly in the afternoon thanks to Kyle Hurst’s double and goals from Ben Close, George Miller and Adam Long.

That evening another entirely different XI beat Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium after Luke Molyneux’s second-half header.

"It’s been a good day for us,” said McCann.

Doncaster chief Grant McCann.

"A lot of the things we have worked on over the past three or four weeks came to fruition for us today, both at the training ground and here.

"I’m pleased, we are in a good place physically.”

Ten of the 11 players who started in both matches completed 90 minutes, with Liam Ravenhill and Jon Taylor – who impressed for 60 minutes against the Owls – replaced partway through in planned switches.

The Owls fielded a strong XI featuring the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Wales international Will Vaulks.

But Ian Lawlow did not have a save to make as Doncaster dominated for large spells.

"By no means are we the finished article,” McCann insisted.

"There’s a long way to go. We need to keep beating the drum in terms of how we want to play, so it becomes second nature to them (the players).

“But I’m really pleased with today. Both teams showed a lot more energy and aggression out of possession for us, which in turn put us in positions to create a lot more chances.”

McCann’s squad rotation underlined the strength in depth available to him, with at least two players competing for every position.

New signing Tom Nixon came in for his debut against Wednesday and caught the eye at right-back.

Asked if he is done in the transfer market after signing 10 new players, McCann said: “You never say never but I’m really pleased with the group.

"You just don’t know what’s going to happen over the next four or five weeks.

“We are really pleased, they are coming along nice. There’s good competition and that’s what I want.

"I want to have decisions going into the Harrogate game, not just two or three, seven or eight.”

