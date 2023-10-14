Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann delivers his verdict on Sutton United win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers put Sutton to the sword at the Eco-Power Stadium thanks to Joe Ironside’s double as well as goals from Zain Westbrooke and Mo Faal.

The visitors scored a late consolation through their towering striker Harry Smith, who headed past Louis Jones in the game’s final action.

McCann said: "I was pleased, apart from the last four or five minutes when I felt we went sloppy. I spoke to the team afterwards and said that shouldn't happen.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

"Up to that, the game plan worked a treat.

"We didn't want to compete with Smith and wanted the centre-halves to drop and Ben (Close) and Zain to get in and around him, so when he flicked it, we could be in control of the game.

"I thought we did that very well and were very good in general play as well. We flipped from a four to a three very quickly with how they pressed and I thought we looked threatening all afternoon."

Rovers went in at half time 1-0 up thanks to Ironside’s penalty after Faal was tripped by Craig Clay.

They turned on the style after the break to establish complete dominance before allowing Sutton back into the contest late on.

McCann, who claimed Rowe’s disallowed first-half goal was in fact onside, said: "We raised our game in the second half. We spoke about being more clinical as we got in good areas in the first half.

“We were not as clinical and ruthless as we could have been. But we improved on that.”

McCann, had 14 players unavailable for the match due to injury and suffered a further blow when he lost both Rowe and Ben Close due to second-half knocks.

He said: "I saw the pair of them tangling with each other and Tommy has tried to block Smith and he's on the floor and my player gets booked. It's one of those; six of one and half a dozen of the other."It looks like it's something to do with his arm. Ben just tightened up I think."