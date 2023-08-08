Rovers were below par in their 1-0 defeat to Harrogate Town but the introduction of Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts and George Miller from the bench midway through the second half provided them with a much-needed spark.

That helped swing the momentum of the match in Doncaster’s favour as they piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser, with Roberts seeing a credible penalty appeal turned down.

McCann felt it should have been a spot kick and said: “It was nice to see the impact, definitely from Deji and Tyler. I felt they added a spark to us when they came on and that was good.

Doncaster Rovers' Tyler Roberts dribbles past Harrogate Town's Abraham Odoh.

"George has been struggling a little bit with an injury to his knee and he's going to take a wee bit of time to get back to full fitness.

"I definitely liked the impact of those two (Sotona and Roberts). I thought they gave us freshness and a wee bit more attacking threat.”

Sotona and Roberts possess explosive pace on either wing and McCann admitted he was “very, very tempted” to unleash the pair from the first whistle.

“We were umming and ahing for days over it,” he said.

"They have all had a really good pre-season. (Luke) Molyneux’s got stronger as the pre-season has gone on, Tyler and Deji have got stronger.

"Tayls (Jon Taylor) has been outstanding. It was great to see him back. He’s going to feel better for that. He will be gutted that he never took that chance.”

Taylor and Molyneux were given the nod to start the first game of the season, with the latter making his first competitive appearance since Boxing Day.

Taylor should have opened the scoring at the beginning of the second half but took too long to pick his spot from close range and eventually saw his effort blocked on the line.

Still, McCann felt it was a positive day for the 31-year-old, who has spent most of the last two years sidelined due to injury and illness.

"I just hope he can recover from that and we can get him right,” he said.