Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann confirms first team player set to leave

An unnamed first-team player is set to leave Doncaster Rovers on loan in the coming days, Grant McCann has confirmed.

McCann was coy on the identity of the player, but said the move was aimed at getting him some game time.

It is understood the player will join a non-league club.

"There will be an outgoing over the next couple of days," McCann told The Free Press.

"One of the boys will go out on loan to play some games, one of the first-team players.

"I can't say anything until the clubs release it."

McCann confirmed it was a first-team player, rather than a first or second-year pro, who would be leaving.

The Doncaster chief had previously been keen to send some of his youngsters out on loan to further their experience.

Meanwhile, McCann has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's trip to Crewe Alexandra.

Rovers enjoyed a free weekend last week after their match against Walsall was called off due to international call-ups in the Saddlers' camp.

The squad instead headed to Dublin for their Christmas party ahead of a full week's training in preparation for their return to league action.

Tom Anderson and Tommy Rowe returned to training this week after recovering from their respective injuries and could come into contention for selection at The Mornflake Stadium.

Owen Bailey has trained this week despite suffering what was feared to be a fractured eye socket against Accrington Stanley last time out.

Joseph Olowu continues to be monitored following his concussion against AFC Wimbledon.

He was able to train on Thursday but, as per FA rules around head injuries, cannot take part in full-contact sessions until tomorrow.

"We have just got to see how he recovers from today and tomorrow's sessions and take it from there," said McCann.

Jamie Sterry is "coming along very well" in his recovery from a ligament injury in his toe, McCann added.

He could return to training in "a couple of weeks".

A timescale for when the club's other long-term injury casualties might return remains unknown.