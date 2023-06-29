Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann compares new signing to John Marquis

Marquis is the last player to score 20 goals or more for Rovers in a single season, finding the back of the net an impressive 26 times during the 2018/19 campaign.

His 25 goals in the 2016/17 season also helped fire Doncaster to promotion from League Two.

In total, Marquis netted 66 times in 153 appearances over three seasons in red and white between 2016 and 2019.

John Marquis in action for Doncaster Rovers.

He also grabbed 18 assists.

Unsurprisingly, Rovers have struggled to replace his goals since accepting a seven-figure fee for his services. Players like that aren’t too readily available.

But boss Grant McCann – who managed Marquis during his first spell in charge – believes new arrival Joe Ironside can help fill the Marquis-shaped void at Doncaster.

"They are quite similar, there’s no getting away from that, in terms of how they play and how they work,” admitted McCann.

"We hope Joe can be a success here like John was.”

Ironside has been handed a three-year-deal at the Eco-Power Stadium and is expected to compete with last term’s top-scorer George Miller – who managed 13 goals in his debut season – for a starting spot in McCann’s preferred 4-3-3 system.

The 29-year-old scored 14 goals for Cambridge as they were promoted to League One in 2021 and a further 14 goals in the third tier the following season.

The goals weren’t as regular last season – Ironside scored six times – but he did manage 50 appearances in all competitions, underlining his importance in a team playing a division above Doncaster.

"He’s a tremendous signing for us, a number 9 with real pedigree,” said McCann.

"He’s had a great time at Cambridge over the last couple of years.

"He’s a lad that likes to be in the box, he needs to be in between the posts. He’s good in terms of his hold-up play, his link-up play.