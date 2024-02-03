News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann clarifies stance on free agent signings

The transfer window may have slammed shut but there is still one avenue that clubs can go down to add to their squads.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
The free agent market is full of players varying in age and experience, all looking for a new home.

But will Doncaster Rovers be looking in that particular direction between now and the end of the season? Boss Grant McCann thinks it is unlikely.

"I'm quite happy with what we've got now," the Northern Irish coach said when asked by the Free Press if he would consider scouring the long list of unattached players.

"The way we work, we like to have two players for each position and I feel we've got that as well as one or two youth players that are out on loans who, if we needed to, we could call them back.

"I know there's probably fans who want this player and that player, but ultimately we've got four centre-halves, four full-backs, we've got seven midfield players and seven players, whether it be wide forwards, number nines etc.

"I'm the one that's got to speak to the 15 or so players every day when they're not playing! It's difficult.

"I'm really pleased with the depth and strength we have in the squad. We know what squad we've got now."

Grant McCann says he is reticent to enter the free agent market. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).
Grant McCann says he is reticent to enter the free agent market. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

Rovers added a total of six new signings to their squad in the winter window with the latest, Hull City goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala, in contention for a quickfire debut this afternoon for the huge game down at Sutton United.

