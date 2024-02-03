Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann clarifies stance on free agent signings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free agent market is full of players varying in age and experience, all looking for a new home.

But will Doncaster Rovers be looking in that particular direction between now and the end of the season? Boss Grant McCann thinks it is unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm quite happy with what we've got now," the Northern Irish coach said when asked by the Free Press if he would consider scouring the long list of unattached players.

"The way we work, we like to have two players for each position and I feel we've got that as well as one or two youth players that are out on loans who, if we needed to, we could call them back.

"I know there's probably fans who want this player and that player, but ultimately we've got four centre-halves, four full-backs, we've got seven midfield players and seven players, whether it be wide forwards, number nines etc.

"I'm the one that's got to speak to the 15 or so players every day when they're not playing! It's difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really pleased with the depth and strength we have in the squad. We know what squad we've got now."

Grant McCann says he is reticent to enter the free agent market. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).