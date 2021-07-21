Doncaster Rovers boss gives verdict on trialists' performances in Wakefield friendly

Aidan Barlow fires on goal against Wakefield. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Barlow netted twice in the 6-0 win over Wakefield taking his tally to five from three games during his trial spell with Rovers.

Wellens hailed the former Manchester United youngster’s ability to pop up in the right place in the box but wants to see him involved more throughout his time on the pitch.

“Aidy Barlow was very quiet but scored two goals,” the Rovers boss told the Free Press.

“He has a knack of being in the right position.

“He needs to develop more character and personality when he’s on the pitch. In terms of his age and his mannerisms he’s still a baby trying to get his way in football.

“He does need to offer us more personality and character.”

Wellens used eight trialists at Post Office Road, with former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Shayon Harrison and ex-Derby County forward Cameron Cresswell also finding the net.

Former Peterborough United midfielder Louis Reed played for the second time for Rovers in pre-season while Charlie Colkett - a Chelsea youth graduate - featured in his third game for the club.

“I think Shayon Harrison looked a real threat and you can see he’s played at a good level,” Wellens said.

“He’s got a nice swagger about him which I like.

“I thought Louis Reed came on and you could see the difference from our first half team to the second half, when we had that pivot in there who can pass the ball quickly through lines, who can open the game up with good long range passing.

“He made a real difference to the team.

“Charlie Colkett did okay as well but the opposition tired then and the gaps became bigger.”

*