Doncaster Rovers boss gives fitness update on Kyle Hurst and Jamie Sterry

The winger is expected to be fit for the opening game of the season at home to Harrogate Town this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster boss McCann told The Free Press: “He just had a slight knock. He was here (at the stadium), ready to be involved with us.

"It was a decision by me just to leave him. We don’t want to take a risk, he will be fine for next week.”

Jamie Sterry also missed the match due to a back injury which also kept him out of the midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Newcastle man is making “good” progress, however, McCann said.

"He was back on the grass today (Saturday),” said McCann.

"We’ll see how he is, I’m sure he’ll be fine for Monday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zain Westbrooke also took part in light training on Saturday as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

On Westbrooke, McCann added: "He’s getting there, he’s still a few weeks away.

"He’s been on the grass, but he’s still probably two or three weeks away from being on the bus.”

Louis Jones took part in the goalkeepers’ warm-up at the weekend and is also closing in on a return.

McCann said: "Louis is getting there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s just waiting for the go-ahead from the specialist, but I’m hoping Louis will be OK for next week. If not, the week after.”