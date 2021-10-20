Doncaster Rovers boss faces major selection headache after suspension and injury blows

Kyle Knoyle

Knoyle picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Tuesday’s defeat at Gillingham and will now serve a one match ban.

The timing could hardly have been worse for Rovers with boss Richie Wellens confirming that Charlie Seaman is set to miss two to three months with a foot injury.

Seaman is still awaiting the full diagnosis of his injury but Wellens is not hopeful of seeing the versatile full back available until the new year.

“Charlie will be two to three months,” Wellens said.

“We don’t know the exact injury just yet because it’s that swollen. We can’t see between the bones but we’re fearing the worst.

“It’s a headache for Saturday but we’ll get a team together.

“In more or less every game we’ve been competitive and we’ll be competitive on Saturday.”

Centre half Ro-Shaun Williams will be monitored after being brought off against Gillingham with a hamstring complaint.

“Ro-Shaun was feeling his hamstring,” Wellens said.

“It sums up our luck. Joe Olowu was ready and changed but you don’t want to make a sub at a corner.

“Ro-Shaun was saying he was fine but we’re seeing him stretching his hamstring. We made the decision for him to come off but Vadaine Oliver is his man and he’s the one that’s ended up scoring before we could get him off.

“Joe came on and contributed well to it.”

Jon Taylor sat out the game after suffering swelling to his ankle on his return to action at the weekend but Wellens is hopeful he will train as normal on Thursday.

Rodrigo Vilca pulled out of the Gillingham game at late notice with illness, meaning Wellens could only name six substitutes.

Dan Gardner could be back available in a week after a scan to his foot injury returned positive results.

Wellens saidL “Dan jarred his foot in training and he felt he couldn’t put any weight on it.

“In that situation you need to get it scanned which we did and it’s come back not bad.”

