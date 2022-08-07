Doncaster Rovers boss explains Tom Anderson absence and gives injury update

The central defender made his long-awaited return to action off the bench against Bradford City last weekend but was absent as Rovers recovered from behind to register their first win of the season on Saturday.

Doncaster boss McSheffrey hopes to have Anderson available for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Lincoln City.

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson.

He said: “Tom will hopefully be in the matchday squad. He’s got some personal bereavements to deal with, so we gave him the weekend at home with his wife.

"Our thoughts are with them but hopefully he’ll be fit to be involved (against Lincoln), so he could make an appearance.”

A foot injury kept the influential Anderson – who has one year left on his current contract – out of action from December onwards last term.

A recurrence of the issue, albeit in a different area, meant he missed most of Rovers’ pre-season.

None of those players currently out injured will be back fit for Tuesday, McSheffrey said.

They are making progress, however.

McSheffrey added: "Jon Taylor’s quad is improving daily. He feels its not in a bad place.

"Ben Close has been back out on the grass all this week, so that’s building up hit fitness again.”

It had been thought Taylor could be out for months.

McSheffrey continued: "They will dip their toe in and out and make appearances off the bench when the time is right to get their match fitness up.