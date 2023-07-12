News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Doncaster Rovers boss explains the absence of George Miller and Ben Close at Boston United

George Miller and Ben Close were left out of Tuesday’s win over Boston United as a precaution.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 12th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The pair both featured in Rovers' win over Rossington Main on Saturday but were missing from the side that beat Boston 2-1 last night.

Rovers made it two wins from two pre-season games in their absence thanks to Joe Ironside’s double either side of a second goal in as many matches from Tommy Rowe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCann said: “Ben’s just a little bit stiff from the Rossington game, he’s had some problems at the back end of last season and missed a little bit of the off-season programme coming back from it.

George Miller missed Doncaster Rovers' win over Boston United on Tuesday.George Miller missed Doncaster Rovers' win over Boston United on Tuesday.
George Miller missed Doncaster Rovers' win over Boston United on Tuesday.
Most Popular

"It was precaution with Ben tonight."

On Miller, who was Doncaster’ top-scorer last term with 13 goals, McCann added: "George had his operation at the back end of last season and has been recovering from that.

"He had a little bit of swelling on his knee, so again we’ve not risked him.”

It is not known if the pair have travelled with the rest of the squad to St Andrews in Scotland for a four-day training camp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the trip, McCann said: “It’s a good chance for us to get the boys all together, we will have a little bit of downtime but it will be hard work.

"Again, it gives us an opportunity to work on how we want to play. I’m sure me and Cliff will try and get out for a game of golf, but that won’t get in the way of any training we’ll do.”

Rovers will face York City next Tuesday in their next warm-up friendly upon their return to England.

Related topics:Ben CloseBoston UnitedBoston