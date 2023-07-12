The pair both featured in Rovers' win over Rossington Main on Saturday but were missing from the side that beat Boston 2-1 last night.

Rovers made it two wins from two pre-season games in their absence thanks to Joe Ironside’s double either side of a second goal in as many matches from Tommy Rowe.

McCann said: “Ben’s just a little bit stiff from the Rossington game, he’s had some problems at the back end of last season and missed a little bit of the off-season programme coming back from it.

George Miller missed Doncaster Rovers' win over Boston United on Tuesday.

"It was precaution with Ben tonight."

On Miller, who was Doncaster’ top-scorer last term with 13 goals, McCann added: "George had his operation at the back end of last season and has been recovering from that.

"He had a little bit of swelling on his knee, so again we’ve not risked him.”

It is not known if the pair have travelled with the rest of the squad to St Andrews in Scotland for a four-day training camp.

On the trip, McCann said: “It’s a good chance for us to get the boys all together, we will have a little bit of downtime but it will be hard work.

"Again, it gives us an opportunity to work on how we want to play. I’m sure me and Cliff will try and get out for a game of golf, but that won’t get in the way of any training we’ll do.”