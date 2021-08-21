Doncaster Rovers boss explains Omar Bogle's absence and reveals offers for striker

Omar Bogle

The striker was absent from the Rovers squad for Saturday’s goalless draw with Portsmouth as Wellens gave him the weekend to mull over offers on the table.

The Free Press understands two League Two clubs have made serious expressions of interest over Bogle and would hope to complete the deal in the coming days.

Wellens has informed the 29-year-old he does not see him as part of his plans at Rovers - a stance reflected by a willingness to only have one striker in his matchday squad to face early pace-setters Pompey.

The Rovers boss has a deal lined up for what he termed a ‘renowned League One striker’ but needs to free up wages from Bogle in particular in order to make it happen.

“Omar has had an offer from another club and we’re happy to accept it,” Wellens said.

“It’s up to Omar and his agent now.

“We’ve spoken about trying to get someone in and we need to get someone out.

“It’s not an offer as such as this stage but we’ve just given Omar permission to speak to his agent over the weekend and see if anything comes to the fore on Monday or Tuesday.

“It’s not 1990 where managers can set deadlines. Players hold the power. You have a contract to honour and as a club you must do that.

“But what I am always is fair to the players and honest with them.

“Omar has got one year left at this club and we don’t see him as a striker who can take us forward.

“That is just me being honest.

“If he stays at this club and doesn’t play, where does that leave him at the end of the season?

“If he gets another club now, when he might get another year on top of his contract because he’s an established player, or he goes and does really well and plays every week, he’ll have more options.

“What I don’t want to do is be in a position where he doesn’t play and we can’t free up his money so his career just drifts.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Omar as a lad. It’s just football, it’s the way it is.”

On the deal for a striker, Wellens says the situation remains active with all parties awaiting the green light.

“We’re waiting, he’s waiting and his agent is too for us to press the button,” he said.

“We can’t do it unless we get Omar out.

“We’re trying our best to get a striker in.”

