Doncaster Rovers boss explains key tactical tweak in the comeback draw at AFC Wimbledon

Gary McSheffrey passes instructions onto Mipo Odubeko and Reo Griffiths. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Gary McSheffrey had named an unchanged team from last Tuesday’s win over Accrington Stanley with Josh Martin starting up front alongside Reo Griffiths in a 3-5-2.

However, a dismal first half performance which saw Rovers fall behind led to striker Mipo Odubeko replacing defender Ro-Shaun Williams at half time and a switch to a flat back four.

The hosts doubled their lead shortly after the restart before Tommy Rowe, twice assisted by right back Kyle Knoyle, struck a quickfire double to rescue what could yet be an important point.

“I thought we were poor all over the pitch in the first half,” McSheffrey told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“Obviously we played with a back three stroke back five and we had a spare man [at the back] but we didn’t find a way to get anyone on the ball.

“Too many people weren’t showing for the ball and getting us playing.

“And then in midfield areas we were sloppy and loose on the ball whereas in recent weeks we’ve been tidy in that area.

“So it was about trying to find a solution and just as we tried to find a solution they get the second goal, so then you have to find something else.

“We tweaked things and just flattened off into an old-school 4-4-2 and we responded well.

“Rowey was superb on the left. He gave us that outlet for diagonals with his ability in the air. He’s not the biggest but he reads the flight of a ball really well and leaps well.