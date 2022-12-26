Doncaster Rovers boss discusses latest injuries to Jon Taylor and Tommy Rowe

Winger Taylor made his first start since mid-September in the Boxing Day clash but lasted just 16 minutes before an innocuous collision left him unable to continue.

The 30-year-old, who has missed much of the last two years through injury, left Prenton Park on crutches with his leg in a brace, having been helped off the field of play by physio Michael McBride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “I don’t know how serious it is, it looked like he was in a bit of pain.

Doncaster's Jon Taylor receives treated from the physio.

"It’s very disappointing for Jon because he’s waited patiently for his opportunity. To come off early was frustrating for him.”

Taylor’s latest setback is a knee injury, Schofield confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began the match with strapping around one of his legs, which his boss said was precautionary.

Schofield said: “We will probably have to get it looked at in the next few days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers’ club captain Tommy Rowe missed the trip to Tranmere after suffering a back spasm in training.

Rowe returned from a hamstring injury earlier this month, having been out since September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool loanee Max Woltman’s omission was not injury-related.

He was dropped from the matchday squad in place of striker Reo Griffiths, who came off the bench for his first appearance under Schofield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield, whose side fell to their third defeat in four games in Birkenhead, said: “We are going to have to assess where Tommy is at over the next few days.”