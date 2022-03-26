Doncaster Rovers boss delivers verdict after insipid defeat to Charlton Athletic

Tommy Rowe in action against Charlton. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Jayden Stockley scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half to earn the Addicks a deserved win.

Jonathan Mitchell had saved Conor Washington’s first half penalty and the visitors missed several opportunities to put the game beyond Rovers.

McSheffrey’s side struggled to offer any attacking threat and had one shot on target all afternoon.

They remain four points adrift of safety but have now played two more games than fifth bottom Fleetwood Town, while Gillingham moved seven points clear of Rovers with a 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley.

“We were lucky to be in the game at half time,” said McSheffrey.

“In the second half we made a game of it and created a couple of chances and bit of momentum.

“Ultimately we gave a cheap goal away from an unforced error. And the amount we were making it was going to happen.

“We got off lightly in the first half with three or four errors from ourselves and they should’ve punished us. Jonny made a couple of good saves to keep us in it.

“We looked for a little bit more courage on the ball in the first half especially and composure in key areas of the pitch but we didn’t get that.

“We got panicky moments and people trying to play too much one-touch football.

“I said to the boys that wasn’t because they were seeing passes, it was because they were nervous and trying to get rid of the ball too soon instead of being composed on it.

“That was the difference today. They had good players that dealt with the ball a lot better, were more composed on it and made better decisions.

“We want them to be braver on the ball and move the ball about but we were a bit too direct and panicky.