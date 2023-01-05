Rowe has endured an injury-hit campaign with just 10 appearances to date and missed the busy festive period after suffering a back spasm in training on Christmas Day.

He had gone straight back into the starting XI when he returned to fitness last month, having spent almost two months sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: “He's got a consultation tomorrow (Thursday) to see if he needs further treatment on his back.

“I'm hoping we can get him on the pitch by the middle to end of January.”

Rovers had hoped Rowe would be back for Saturday’s trip to league leaders Leyton Orient.

Meanwhile, Taylor was set to undergo an MRI scan on Wednesday to determine whether he needs an operation on the knee injury he sustained against Tranmere.

The winger required crutches and a leg brace after an innocuous challenge left him unable to walk freely.

Taylor has spent much of the last two years sidelined due to injuries, which have restricted him to just 18 appearances since March 2021, and his start on Boxing Day was his first since mid-September.

Defender Ollie Younger ruptured his hamstring during training just days before the start of the campaign, having been in line to feature on the opening day against Bradford City.

That injury has kept him sidelined since July, but he is now within six weeks of a return.