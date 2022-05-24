Doncaster Rovers boss delivers interesting update on Joe Wright

Wright missed the entirety of last season after suffering severe ankle and knee injuries against Peterborough United in the final game of the 2020/21 season.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Rovers expired last summer.

But Wright has maintained a very close connection with Rovers after the club nursed him through his rehabilitation.

Joe Wright

The former Huddersfield Town centre back also has a good relationship with boss Gary McSheffrey – who has invited Wright to join Rovers’ pre-season training camp.

Rovers are well stocked for centre backs with Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Ro-Shaun Williams and Ollie Younger on the books.

However, McSheffrey has not ruled out the possibility of Wright prolonging his career at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“Joe can train here as long as he wants,” McSheffrey told the Free Press at the end of last season.

“He can get up to fitness. He can do pre-season with us.

“If he hasn’t got other options he can come in and do pre-season with us and we can have a good look at him and he can see how the squad is.

“We’re not ruling anything out with Joe because he’s a terrific professional, terrific defender and he’s been good for the club.”

Wright was linked with Scottish Premiership side Hearts earlier this year.

Reports from north of the border claimed the Edinburgh club had agreed terms with Wright prior to his injury – and boss Robbie Neilson may yet revive his interest in the player.

The Jambos reportedly gave Wright an open offer to train with them and prove his fitness once he is ready.