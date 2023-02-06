Doncaster are on their worst run of form under Schofield, who has lost eight of his 14 games in charge, and have slipped to fifteenth in League Two.

They host Tranmere tomorrow night as they aim to reduce the five-point gap between themselves and the play-offs.

Boos greeted the final whistle after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool, with Schofield acknowledging the negative mood around the club at present.

He said: "Fans will respond to results and we need to get results, I’m fully aware of that.

"I know football and I know what I’m seeing from my team and there are positives in there.

"I understand the frustrations of the fans, I get it. It’s difficult for me to coach in front of. It’s difficult for players to play in front of when there’s this tension and not a lot of positivity.”

How would he assess his time in charge?

"Results have been pretty mixed, the last three games haven’t been so positive.

"In terms of results, it’s been inconsistent. But in terms of performances, I’m really pleased.”

Schofield admitted results will define him, however, but said: "My focus has to be on performances.

"I almost can’t control the result, the only thing I can do is coach the team to the best of my ability, allow them to believe in what we’re doing – which they do, fully – then focus on the moments and details which will win football games.

"I’m not just playing this way just because I enjoy seeing this way of playing football. I’m doing it because I believe it wins football games.

"It must be process-driven, it must be performance-driven. It must be ‘improve performance, improve performance’ and results come as a by-product.”

The club’s major shareholders have been the target of criticism from some fans and last month chief executive Gavin Baldwin revealed it is now operating without owner funding.

Has Schofield had much interaction with them since taking charge in October?

"We speak, not too often. That’s more James Coppinger’s role but we do have scheduled meetings where we do discuss plans to go forward, particularly players to recruit and how we can improve things.