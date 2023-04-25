Schofield has been given a budget to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next term after the club’s hierarchy admitted he had faced ‘challenges that perhaps his predecessors have not shared’ since taking charge in October.

Doncaster’s head of football operations James Coppinger has also since suggested the club had to let players leave in January before being able to recruit.

The arrival of their first addition of the window, Todd Miller, was not confirmed until after Kyle Knoyle had departed for Stockport County.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield (right) pictured with goalkeeper coach Ian Bennett.

Captain Adam Clayton also left permanently, joining Bradford City, with a total of four loan signings and one permanent addition in Caolan Lavery arriving.

Schofield said he did not have a specific number of targets in mind and added: “It’s more about strengthening certain areas and quality in different areas, like the physicality and technical capability.

The Rovers chief was asked if all areas of the pitch are in need of strengthening, to which he said: "That’d be realistic to say.

"There’s been ongoing discussions for a while now about building momentum going into the summer to recruit.

"Ideally we want to strengthen all the areas so we make the players who we feel are going to move us forward who are currently at the club have competition for places.

"That way everyone is fighting, if one player gets injured another player comes in. Or if they are out of form this one comes in and they are at the same level if not better.”

Doncaster’s lack of strength in depth has been exposed in recent weeks as a mounting injury crisis has coincided with a winless run which now stretches nine games.

Eleven players were unavailable against Newport County last weekend.

Schofield could clear the decks this summer with no fewer than 10 players out of contract.

That list consists of Jonathan Mitchell, Ro-Shaun Williams, Kieran Agard, Aidan Barlow, Liam Ravenhill, Zain Westbrooke, Louis Jones, Ben Bottomley, Ollie Younger and Charlie Seaman.

James Brown, Todd Miller and Ben Nelson are all set to return to their parent clubs, while Charlie Lakin’s loan has already been cut short due to a season-ending injury.